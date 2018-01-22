Participants from Australia, New Zealand and Canada in the 2nd Annual Intercontinental Cup. - Image: Big White

Racers connect with international event at Big White

The 2nd annual event is designed for racers from different countries to bond together

More international participants than ever took part in an international set of races at Big White Ski Resort on the weekend in a fun-filled event that puts the focus on meeting people.

The 2nd Annual Big White Ski Club Intercontinental Cup took place on Saturday with a record number of international participants from New Zealand and Australia, as well as racers from the Big White Ski Club itself, totaling 198 participants.

The event saw racers hit the Dual GS Slalom course on the Lower Paradise run from the Under-8 category all the way through to Under-18.

The event is designed for local racers to build relationships with the visiting Australian and New Zealand race clubs on and off the course with the BBQ lunch held at the Big White Ski Club cabin and the awards ceremony in the Happy Valley Day Lodge.

“We’re really pleased with how the event has grown in such a short amount of time. This year was bigger and better than ever and the racing conditions were great today,” said Josh Foster, director of snow sports at Big White Ski Resort.

“I’d like to thank the Big White Ski Club, the international participants, volunteers and all of the sponsors for making this such a great event.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Just Posted

Four arrests made after couple steals cash stolen in robbery

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests in two “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

Banner year for housing construction, real estate

If the ample supply of cranes lining Kelowna’s skyline aren’t evidence enough, there’s more cause to believe that this city is in the throes of a building boom.

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

National organizations to aid Kelowna homelessness strategy

The City of Kelowna has attracted two nationally recognized groups to its homelessness task force

Racers connect with international event at Big White

The 2nd annual event is designed for racers from different countries to bond together

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Mellof, Koffski remain atop Super League

A look at Week 13 of action from the Kelowna Curling Club

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

Letter: West Kelowna needs more police with crime rising

Letter writer not happy with the state of democracy in West Kelowna with regard to crime and police

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Most Read