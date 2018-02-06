Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province will stop importing wine from British Columbia.

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oil sands bitumen to the B.C. coast.

B.C. has said it will restrict increased shipments of bitumen while it further studies the effectiveness of spill response and cleanup.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries.

She also says the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission will step up enforcement of sales from B.C. directly to consumers in her province.

Last week, Notley said Alberta was ending any further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Summerlanders express views about development

Just Posted

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her Internation to empower women through a winter lake dip

Wilkinson wins backing of local Liberals

New B.C. Liberal leader no stranger to two Central Okanagan MLAs and to Liberal candidate

Kelowna-Mission MLA recovering from bypass surgery

Steve Thomson did not have a heart attack but required surgery to deal with several blockages

Summerlanders express views about development

More than 80 people spoke out at six-hour public hearing on Banks Crescent proposal

Kelowna sets its eyes on the prize

A top prize of $50 million is up for grabs in the Smart Cities Challenge

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Weapons seized from Kamloops home following shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Kamloops

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Most Read