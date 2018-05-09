Rain hits the Okanagan, flood concerns mount

Five to 10 millimetres of rain fell in the Southwest Interior last night

The rain arrived in the Okanagan and flood concerns are mounting.

“A ridge of high pressure that has resulted in sunny and warm conditions over the past few days has produced rapid snow melt. In response to that water levels are rising and localized flooding has been observed,” reads an Environment Canada weather statement issued Wednesday morning.

“The ridge is moving eastward and a Pacific system has brought five to 10 millimetres of rain into the Southwest Interior last night. This area of rain will reach the western Kootenay and Arrow Slocan Lakes regions early this morning.”

READ MORE: OKANAGAN SNOWPACK 200 PER CENT OF NORMAL

General rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are forecast with this system which will add to already full basins resulting in more flooding. Rain will taper off in behind this system but showers and the odd thunderstorm will linger giving the potential for localized amounts up to 15 mm. Meanwhile lesser amounts of 10 to as much as 15 mm are expected through the Similkameen, Nicola and Arrow Slocan Lakes regions but this could still overwhelm some watersheds already at capacity.

Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

The BC River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre for updated streamflow advisories or warnings. at http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mission Creek rising rapidly

Just Posted

Mission Creek rising rapidly

Rain and snowmelt are challenging area creeks.

Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

Landslide occurs near Lake Country subdivision

The landslide happened near The Lakes

Rain hits the Okanagan, flood concerns mount

Five to 10 millimetres of rain fell in the Southwest Interior last night

Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road has been closed

Your May 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Ex-Falcon spins no hitter against Blue Jays

James Paxton, who played in Kelowna during the 2007 West Coast League season, gets no hitter Tuesday

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomes Bad Company

The numbers were down but the bucks were still coming in at SORCO open house

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Most Read