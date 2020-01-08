The project has received opposition from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs (File photo)

Rally to be held in Kelowna in solidarity with B.C. First Nation against Coastal GasLink project

Rally will be held outside Kelowna Law Courts on Saturday at 1 p.m.

A rally will be held outside of Kelowna Law Courts on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. in solidarity with members of Wet’suwet’en Nation who are against the Coastal GasLink project being built on their traditional territory in northwestern B.C.

While the 670 kilometre pipeline project would help transport liquefied natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, the project has received criticism from the First Nation’s hereditary chiefs.

Last year on Dec. 31, the B.C. Supreme court granted a temporary injunction to allow Coastal GasLink to temporary access a work site on Wet’suwet’en territory. After the decision, First Nation Chiefs decided to exercise Wet’suwet’en law and asked the workers to leave.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Ana Ciocoiu, one of the organizers working with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre, which will be holding the rally, said the goal of the event is get more people talking about the issue.

“The rally is standing in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people,” said Ciocoiu.

“A lot of people don’t know this is happening. We can’t turn the government’s decision from protesting, but we can raise awareness by holding the rally.”

Ciocoiu said drummers from the friendship centre will be at the rally. The rally will also have an open mic for people to voice their concerns.

For more information on the rally, you can visit the organizer’s Facebook page.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals
Next story
WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

Just Posted

Kelowna-based cannabis company Allied Corp. to appear on the silver screen

Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments

Rally to be held in Kelowna in solidarity with B.C. First Nation against Coastal GasLink project

Rally will be held outside courts Kelowna Law Courts on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kelowna to purge with a purpose at the Home Decor Closet Cleanout

Admission is $5 and gets you an entry for one of the door prizes

UBCO to hold survivors of sexual assault fundraiser

$7,500 goal amount will help provide counseling sevice for those waiting for treatment

Big White to host night skiing at discounted price

— Almost everything on the mountain will cost $12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday nights

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

Snow clearing mishaps leave residents stuck and frustrated

Most Read