Rapidly declining reservoir levels prompt water restrictions in West Kelowna

Restrictions limit sprinkling or watering on prescribed days, twice per week

Stage 2 water restrictions are now in place for City of West Kelowna utility customers.

Restrictions limit sprinkling or watering on prescribed days, twice per week:

Even numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Odd numbered addresses may only water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Properties equipped with an automated time clock sprinkler system may only sprinkle between midnight and 6 a.m. on the days permitted.

Properties equipped with only manually controlled sprinkling watering systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only operate between midnight and 11 a.m. or between 6 p.m. and midnight on the days permitted.

Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

General rules allow hand watering of all landscape plant materials and vegetable plantings, excluding lawns, with the exception of Stage 4.

Stage 2 water restrictions help reduce demand during drought conditions and protect available supply until further notice.

Below-normal seasonal precipitation and high customer demand are causing reservoir levels to decline rapidly.

The city is asking all customers to reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent to help protect water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months.

More information on water regulation stages and tips for conserving water can be found on the City of West Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Heat dome deemed deadliest and among costliest disasters in B.C. history: report

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaWater