RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP) RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP)

RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP) RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP)

RCMP ask public for help locating West Kelowna man missing since October

Brett Moore was last seen on Oct. 23, 2022

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in located a man who’s been missing since October.

34-year old Brett Moore has been missing since Oct. 23, 2022. No one has heard from him and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Moore is Caucasian and stands at five feet-seven inches, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at at 250-768-2880 with the file number 2022-66676.

READ MORE: NDP ‘tone-deaf’ to families with children that have developmental needs: Kelowna MLA

READ MORE: Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownamissing personRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2,272 people died from poisoned drug supply in B.C. in 2022: coroner
Next story
West Kelowna council considering potential 5% property tax increase

Just Posted

Britannia Brewing Company is expanding to Lake Country in 2023. (@britanniabrewingco/Instagram)
Lower Mainland brewery expanding to Lake Country

RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP) RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP)
RCMP ask public for help locating West Kelowna man missing since October

Starbright Child Development Centre is set to close at the end of June. (Photo/Starbright)
NDP ‘tone-deaf’ to families with children that have developmental needs: Kelowna MLA

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear