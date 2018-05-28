RCMP ask witnesses to come forward

After a dramatic three car collision RCMP appeal to the public

After a dramatic collision in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood Thursday evening RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward to help investigation.

Emergency crews responded to a car accident that involved three vehicles on Lexington Drive near Gordon Drive at 5:36 p.m. on May 24.

A black Ford Flex was driving eastbound on Lexington when it collided with a white Volkswagen Eurovan and a blue Kia Forte and finally came to a stop near the Mission Sports Field.

A witness that was driving and was not involved in the crash, was uninjured but close to the crash told investigators that he, “actually felt the pressure of the impact.”

Investigators are working to piece together the collision, which ultimately sent a woman and two men to hospital with varying degrees of injuries, however all of which are believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

“Our investigators have yet to rule out a mechanical failure as a potential contributing factor in this crash, which had the real potential of being fatal,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release . “As such, part of our still ongoing investigation will include a full mechanical inspection of the Ford Flex.”

“The Kelowna Municipal Traffic Section is appealing to the general public for any dash camera, residential or commercial video surveillance footage which may have caught the crash as it unfolded,” O’Donaghey said in a press release.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, and has not yet spoken with police, or anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. David Carter of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

RCMP ask witnesses to come forward

