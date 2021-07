Incident reported to have occurred at community park

Salmon Arm RCMP have confirmed a person drowned at White Lake on Wednesday, July 28.

A witness reports the person jumped off the floating dock at Hugh Road Community Park – White Lake Beach, and did not resurface.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident later today.

Read more: Sicamous community creates signs of support for firefighters, first responders

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP