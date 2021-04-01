A Mountie speaks with a passerby while stationed outside NorKam secondary on March 31, 2021. Photograph By DAVE EAGLES/KTW

RCMP continue to investigate threat that locked down Kamloops schools

Police are still investigating the nature of the threat

Kamloops RCMP is still investigating the nature of the threat that forced several North Shore schools into lockdown on Wednesday.

Police received a call of a very serious and specific threat to NorKam Senior Secondary School, according to Const. Crystal Evelyn.

Officers recommended the school district implement its safety procedures, which resulted in the lockdown of NorKam Senior Secondary and some of its neighbouring schools.

Mounties swarmed the area as RCMP air services supported from above.

Officers obtained more information and the initial threat did not materialize. Police and the school district coordinated the safe exit of staff and students.

RCMP is not releasing any more information.

RCMP

