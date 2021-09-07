RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser

Three Penticton Mounties will join 24 other officers cycling around the Okanagan in 10 days

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann leads a small group of riders between Vernon and Lake Country during the homecoming stretch of the 20th annual Cops For Kids cycling fundraiser (Cops For Kids)

A trio of Penticton RCMP officers will be taking part in the Cops for Kids bike ride starting September 10.

Departing from Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 10, Constables Andrew Deane and Liz Van Erve as well as Dean Marchand will be among the 27 RCMP officers biking all around the Okanagan to raise money for child emergency health needs.

The riders will pass through Penticton on the Friday on their way to Osoyoos, where they’ll spend the night before departing on Saturday for Grand Forks and beyond.

Following the 2020s modified format, the platoon of cyclists will be travelling in bubbles and will not be hosting community landings as they have in past years. These measures are in place to keep communities and bikers safe and healthy amidst B.C.’s fourth COVID-19 wave.

“These are some of the most dedicated folks you’ll ever meet,” said ride captain retired Staff Sergeant Julio Krenz, “each rider has been hand-selected as someone that wants to make a difference for local kids.”

Since 2001, the event has raised over $5.8 million for families of kids requiring medical care outside their home country, emergency dental treatment, medical supplies, learning tools and mobility aids.

The event will end on Sunday, Sept. 19 after the riders loop through the Kootenays, over to Salmon Arm and through Vernon back to Kelowna.

