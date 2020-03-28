RCMP, firefighters rally in support for health care workers in Kelowna

It was a full-on motorcade at Kelowna General Hospital, Saturday night (March 28).

Kelowna residents lined the streets, while practicing social-distancing, with signs, horns and cameras to capture RCMP, firefighters and other first responders with a procession of support for frontline workers at KGH. The parade included lights and sirens as a show of respect, admiration, and appreciation.

The Kelowna RCMP are in full support of health care professionals, during the COVID-19 pandemic, stated Cpl, Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The mini-parade began at the police detachment, on Clement Avenue, and rolled on- down to the hospital, on Pandosy Street, as residents erupted with cheers upon their arrival.

Sirens and cheering at Kelowna General Hospital tonight as RCMP and residents show support for local healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/nIqwz9AWXA — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 29, 2020

Sirens and cheering at Kelowna General Hospital tonight as RCMP and residents show support for local healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/nIqwz9AWXA — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 29, 2020

CoronavirusRCMP