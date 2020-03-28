RCMP, firefighters rally in support for health care workers in Kelowna

Pandosy Street was packed with supporters Saturday night

It was a full-on motorcade at Kelowna General Hospital, Saturday night (March 28).

Kelowna residents lined the streets, while practicing social-distancing, with signs, horns and cameras to capture RCMP, firefighters and other first responders with a procession of support for frontline workers at KGH. The parade included lights and sirens as a show of respect, admiration, and appreciation.

The Kelowna RCMP are in full support of health care professionals, during the COVID-19 pandemic, stated Cpl, Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The mini-parade began at the police detachment, on Clement Avenue, and rolled on- down to the hospital, on Pandosy Street, as residents erupted with cheers upon their arrival.

CoronavirusRCMP

