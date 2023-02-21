RCMP honour Vernon woman for assisting senior

Tamsen Van Beest stayed with a fallen, injured senior in considerable pain on an icy Vernon sidewalk

Vernon’s Tamsen Van Beest (right) receives a Detachment Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for helping assist an injured senior. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Tamsen Van Beest was not going to let her own appointment take her away from someonw who needed care.

Van Beest was out and about on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when she stopped to assist an elderly woman who had slipped and fallen on a sidewalk along Anderson Way, and was in considerable pain.

After learning medical help would be delayed, Van Beest cancelled a personal appointment and stayed with the injured woman, continuing to comfort and care for her until medical help arrived.

That decision earned Van Beest special regognition Feb. 16, when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP presented her with a Detachment Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation.

“We want to commend her for her compassion and willingness to go above and beyond to assist another person in need,” said the RCMP.

