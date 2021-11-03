A man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Nov. 2, 2021 according to the Salmon Arm RCMP. (Google image)

A man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Nov. 2, 2021 according to the Salmon Arm RCMP. (Google image)

RCMP: ‘Icy conditions’ factor in single vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Crews assessing damage to the Tappen Overhead Bridge caused by the crash

Police say the driver of a vehicle lost control in icy conditions causing traffic disruption on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

The highway was closed Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, near Tappen Valley Road, then reopened to single lane alternating traffic around noon. As of 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, single lane alternating traffic was still in effect.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said one man was in the vehicle that lost control. The man’s vehicle hit the guardrail of the Tappen Overhead Bridge.

West said the man wasn’t injured in the incident.

Crews are assessing damage to the bridge, which is slated to be replaced as part of a Highway 1 four-laning project in the future.

