RCMP in Golden seized prohibited firearms and weapons following a tip from the public. (Photo courtesy of the Golden-Field RCMP)

RCMP in Golden seize prohibited weapons

Tip from public results in arrest and seizure of multiple weapons

A tip from the public has resulted in the seizure of prohibited weapons from a home in Golden.

Golden RCMP say on Jan. 12 around 1 p.m., a member of the community observed two men walk into a known crime house in the Habart neighbourhood of Golden. The two were carrying long guns.

Police say they are familiar with the house and know its occupants are not allowed to possess firearms.

Officers with the Golden-Field RCMP detachment set up containment around the house, and about an hour later, conducted a traffic stop with a red sedan observed leaving the driveway.

A sawed-off shotgun was on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police searched the man and found multiple knives, including one illegal switchblade. They also found a baton, plastic brass knuckles and break-in tools.

A search of his vehicle yielded two lock pick kits, face coverings, gloves and several other break-in tools.

As the two rifles were still unaccounted for, police continued to watch the Habart residence for around another hour, using loud-halers to try and get the remaining occupants to exit the residence safely.

Just after 3 p.m. contact was made, and after a short negotiation period, three people left the building and were taken into police custody.

A search of the house resulted in the seizure of two pellet guns made to look like rifles.

The three people were released without charges.

Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, the BC RCMP’s Southeast District Commander, said the Golden police officers handled the incident well.

“The Golden-Field RCMP Detachment did an exceptional job with tactical strategies and communications in this high-risk incident, leading to a seizure of firearms, weapons, and break-in tools, and a successful arrest of the suspect,” he said.

The 32-year-old man was released the following day on strict conditions and an upcoming court date.

The matter has been forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for review, and the man could face multiple charges such as Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Break-In Instruments.

