A fire erupted in a 3-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night. RCMP are investigating. (Morgan Edwards Facebook)

A fire erupted in a 3-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night. RCMP are investigating. (Morgan Edwards Facebook)

RCMP investigating apartment fire in Penticton

A fire erupted in a Lakeshore Drive apartment Saturday night

Penticton RCMP are the lead investigators into a fire that erupted in a three-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Penticton Fire and police were called to what appears to be a second floor unit that had flames coming from it. The apartment is located at 578 Lakeshore.

Video from the scene shows flames showing at the front of the apartment building. Witnesses say the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze pretty quickly. Sunday morning shows the majority of the fire was contained to the second-storey unit where all the windows are blown out. One side of the building is badly burned.

Residents in the area said they could see more RCMP officers than fire personnel. Lakeshore was blocked both ways for sometime. It’s not known if anyone was injured or home at the time.

What also isn’t known is if residents have been forced out of their homes due to the fire.

When Penticton Fire was asked about the apartment blaze, they said the police are the ones to speak to.

The Western News will update the story when there is more information.

READ MORE: Penticton Fire stretched, priority should be on hiring now: city councillor

READ MORE: Police investigate abandoned house that caught fire in Penticton neighbourhood

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate change affecting Christmas trees in B.C. and beyond: expert
Next story
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

Just Posted

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Crash on Highway 97 northbound. (Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Crash involving semi-truck on Highway 97 in Kelowna causing delays near John Hindle Overpass

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Kelowna Chiefs 2-1 Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)
Kelowna Chiefs stun North Okanagan Knights with late goal

The West Kelowna RCMP and Stutters Restorations collected toys for the Salvation Army on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP take part in toy drive