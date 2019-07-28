RCMP issue plea for information following Kelowna hit-and-run

The mangled mountain bike owned by the 50-year-old Kelowna woman lay on the Clifton Road sidewalk as an ambulance tends to the victim on Saturday, July 27. (RCMP)

A hit-and-run run that left a cyclist injured on a roadway now has police turning to the public to help identify the suspect vehicle.

On July 27, 2019 at approximately 7 a.m., a 50-year-old Kelowna woman was struck from behind by a passing motorist, heading northbound on Clifton Road. The motorist left the scene.

“We need the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle involved, which we believe to be a 10 to 15-year-old orange Infinity FX35 or FX45,” wrote Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP, in a news release.

O’Donaghey said investigators suspect the vehicle will have notable damage to the front passenger quarter panel and wheel.

RCMP urge witnesses and anyone who has information of this incident to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

You may also share your information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving your tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.