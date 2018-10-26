RCMP looking for information on missing Lake Country man

Martin Levi Cordsen was last seen on Oct. 22

Lake Country RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Martin Levi Cordsen was last seen on Oct. 22 and reported as missing to the RCMP in Lake Country on Wednesday Oct. 24.

Since launching their investigation police have located and recovered Martin’s motor vehicle along Oyama Lake Road. Police, who are now being supported by search crews with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), continue to focus their search efforts in the area surrounding where his vehicle was found.

Police have also followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Martin remains missing.

Although, there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, police are concerned for Martin’s health and well-being, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Martin Cordsen:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 31 years;
  • 6 ft 4 in (193 cm);
  • 181 lbs (82 kg);
  • brown hair;
  • green eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin Cordsen is urged to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

