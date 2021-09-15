Approximate area where the body was found according to a witness. (Google)

Approximate area where the body was found according to a witness. (Google)

RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

A body was discovered Tuesday morning off Highway 5A

A body discovered in a rural area of Merritt is being investigated by the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit as suspicious.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday (Sept.14), Merritt RCMP was called to an area near Nicola Lake. Once on scene officers discovered a body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Staff Sergeant Steph Drouin stated officers are working to identify the dead person and notify their next of kin.

According to a witness, Mounties were seen investigating a truck, towing a boat, near a boat launch off Highway 5A. The truck allegedly had smashed windows and dents to the body of the vehicle.

If you have information that relates to this person’s death, you are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit’s tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

