RCMP make arrest in Oliver shooting

Police investigating a shooting and home invasion

On June 1, the RCMP made an arrest in connection with the May 28 shooting of an Oliver male.

A 30-year-old Oliver male was arrested and charges have been recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service. The male suspect remains in custody pending charge approval and bail hearing.

The Penticton Regional General Investigation Section, Oliver RCMP and Forensic Identification Services executed a series of three search warrants in connection with this investigation. Police believe the shooting occurred at a problem residence on Road 6 around 9 p.m. on May 28.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still seeking information from anyone who witnessed the shooting and/or the prior armed robbery, which occurred earlier in May.

In that case, police were called to the home invasion on May 18 about 1 a.m. on Harmony Crescent and a male carrying a handgun and wearing a mask was seen leaving the residence. RCMP members questioned the people inside but they were reportedly uncooperative.

Police do not believe these incidents to be random, and the public is safe.

If you have any information regarding any of these investigations, contact your nearest police agency or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

