RCMP make early morning arrest of alleged Summerland arsonist

The man was reportedly spotted by witnesses walking from one of the fires with a gas can

The RCMP made an early morning arrest following multiple set fires in Summerland on July 29. (File)

Summerland RCMP arrested a man in the early hours of Thursday July 29 on multiple charges of arson.

The Summerland Fire Department received to multiple calls at 2:30 a.m. of garbage cans and a dumpster that had been set on fire.

The dumpster had been set on fire on Wharton Street, followed by two garbage cans at the skate park and finally another garbage can near the public pool all within minutes of each other.

The RCMP were called to the scene, and witnesses reported a lone male who had been observed walking away from one of the fires while carrying a gas can.

Officers then soon after located a 55-year-old man walking along Prairie Valley Road, where he was arrested.

Summerland RCMP are continuing their investigation, with the man facing a number of charges related to arson.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

