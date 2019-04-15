The Independent Investigations Office will not be forwarding a report to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges in the March 2018 incident. (NEWS file photo)

RCMP officer not at fault in Squamish crash that killed pedestrian: watchdog

The pedestrian was ‘crossing contrary to the traffic signal’

The province’s police watchdog has determined an off-duty police officer was not at fault when her vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Squamish.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a release on Monday, saying the incident along Highway 99 was unavoidable.

The officer was driving through an intersection on a green light around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2018, when she struck the pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators believe the officer was driving within the speed limit and applied the breaks, and that the crash was unavoidable.

“The evidence is clear that he was crossing contrary to the traffic signal, at night, in the rain and war wearing dark clothes,” the office said. “He would have been very difficult for a driver to see.”

The officer, and well as two off-duty paramedics, tried to save the man, but he died months later.


