Early morning shooting in downtown Penticton likely targeted: RCMP

A vehicle and individual were spotted on video at Westminster and Bassett Street

The Penticton RCMP is looking for community assistance after an early morning shooting in downtown Penticton on Monday, April 11.

According to a press release issued by the RCMP, a vehicle of interest was identified from doorbell camera video from the area of Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street.

The RCMP are currently working through additional video footage to put together quality images and to determine the make and model of the vehicle before it can be shared with the public.

No injuries have been reported, however on further review of the videos, RCMP believe an individual may have been targeted. That person has not yet been identified or come forward, said police.

“The only damage that we have uncovered is ‘cross-fire’ — for lack of better wording — where an unoccupied and un-involved vehicle was struck,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media liaison.

Police are still canvassing the area and following up on tips, and ask that anyone with cameras, doorbell cams, 24/7 in-car dash cams, etc. of the area to review their systems for the hours of 03:00 to 06:00 Monday morning and to contact police if they captured anything suspicious.

RCMP do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

If you have information, you can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

