RCMP search for armed man in northern Alberta after police dog shot and killed

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says a police service dog named Jago was shot during the pursuit

Police officers and their dogs undergo training at the RCMP Police Dog Services training centre in Innisfail, Alta., on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. Mounties say they are searching for an armed and dangerous man near a provincial park in northern Alberta who is believed to have shot and killed a service dog during a police chase. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP in Alberta say they are searching for an armed and dangerous man near a provincial park in northern Alberta after he allegedly shot and killed a service dog during a police chase.

Officers tried to stop Lionel Grey, who was wanted by police, as he was driving yesterday near High Prairie, Alta.

They say Grey fled during the traffic stop, but his vehicle got stuck in mud near Winagami Provincial Park and he ran away on foot.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says a police service dog named Jago was shot during the pursuit.

She says officers have evacuated the provincial park and have Grey confined in the area.

Mounties are asking people to stay away from the park and say they will provide more details this afternoon.

The Canadian Press

RCMP