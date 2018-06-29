West Kelowna RCMP

RCMP search for missing West Kelowna woman

Brittany Martel was last seen in Surrey, June 22

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Brittany Martel lives in West Kelowna, however she was last known to be in Surrey, on June 22 around 12 p.m. It’s believed Martel is planning to hitchhike to the Northwest Territories. It’s not known at this time, what route she plans to take and she may be travelling with a male friend, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Police, Martel’s family and friends are very concerned for her health and well-being. She last had contact with her family June 14, however her cell phone is no longer functional. Her last post on social media was on June 22nd.

Description of Martel:

· Aboriginal female;

· 27 years;

· 5 ft 4 in (163cm);

· 141lbs (64 kg);

· black hair, with orange streaks;

· brown eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brittany Martel is urged to contact the police.


