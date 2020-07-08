Two people are facing multiple charges after Penticton RCMP searched a home and found signs of drug trafficking, as well as two firearms. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP search of Penticton motel room nets firearms, drug-trafficking related items

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 32 years old, and 27-year-old Paige Rist are facing charges

Two people are facing multiple charges after Penticton RCMP searched a home and found signs of drug trafficking, as well as two firearms.

On June 30, officers began an in-depth investigation into a local drug trafficking operation, targeting who they described as individuals well known to police.

Officers were granted a warrant to search a motel suite in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road, at which two accused were staying.

On July 2 RCMP searched the suite, finding items indicative of drug trafficking and two firearms, one of which was loaded.

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 32 years old, and 27-year-old Paige Rist are facing charges laid by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

“Our officers are committed to enforcing and preventing the sale of illegal drugs in our communities. This type of illegal activity will not be tolerated and our detachments continue to arrest and hold those who commit drug crimes accountable,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

Crime

