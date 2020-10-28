RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Nathan David Copp was last seen this morning, Oct. 28

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man, Nathan David Copp.

He was last seen earlier this morning, Oct. 28.

Both Copp’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being. Copp is believed to be travelling in a grey 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which displays B.C. license plates JE004N.

Description of Nathan Copp:

Caucasian man;

41 years;

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

166 lbs (75 kg)

Full beard

Balding, brown hair

Hazel eyes

Nathan was last seen wearing:

Black jeans

Green and black logger style jacket

Grey Irish style hat

Pair of green camo ankle boots

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Copp or his Jeep Cherokee is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

