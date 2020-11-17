RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna resident

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing West Kelowna resident.
Renee Boyd was last seen Nov. 9, 2020, and police believe they may be in the West Kelowna area.
“Police are very concerned for Renee’s health and well-being,” said RCMP in a release.
Friends, family told police it is uncharacteristic for Boyd to be out of contact for this long.
Boyd is described as:
- Indigenous
- 35 years old
- 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
- medium build
- long black hair
- brown eyes
- May be wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Renee is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com
@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.