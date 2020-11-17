RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna resident

Police very concerned for health and well-being of Renee Boyd, last seen Nov. 9

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

Renee Boyd was last seen Nov. 9, 2020, and police believe they may be in the West Kelowna area.

“Police are very concerned for Renee’s health and well-being,” said RCMP in a release.

Friends, family told police it is uncharacteristic for Boyd to be out of contact for this long.

Boyd is described as:

Indigenous

35 years old

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

medium build

long black hair

brown eyes

May be wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Renee is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

