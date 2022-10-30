Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)

Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)

RCMP searching vehicle on Kelowna dog park trail

Few details known as to how/why vehicle came to rest on trail

Few details are available Sunday morning, Oct. 29, about an RCMP presence at the Glenmore Dog Park.

Police have been searching a vehicle located on the nearby trail.

More to come…

City of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It was historic’: Motion to call residential schools genocide backed unanimously
Next story
Women, kids detained in ISIS camps should be repatriated to Canada quickly: expert

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello (11) gets a shot past Salmon Arm defender Nic Leggett (4) that is stopped by goalie Matthew Tovell during the Warriors’ 7-1 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 29, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors lay Halloween licking on Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)
RCMP searching vehicle on Kelowna dog park trail

The Rutland Seniors Centre in Kelowna has seen a huge dip in membership over the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of rutlandseniors.com)
COVID cuts membership in half at Rutland Seniors Centre in Kelowna

A mom and daughter watch on as Kelowna residents gather at Stuart Park dressed as zombies to dance to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ to Thrill the World (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Thrill the World returns to Kelowna’s Stuart Park with no restrictions