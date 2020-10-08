Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding Armstrong resident Scott Wayne Simpson. (Photo submitted)

RCMP seek info on missing Armstrong man

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Armstrong resident.

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7, and may be driving a white 2012 Ford F250 with B.C. licence plate NN1215.

Simpson is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-11, 210-pounds with grey hair, brown beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Simpson is urged to contact the Armstrong detachment of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vernon police nab robber running from scene


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vandals sought by Kelowna RCMP, as city sees busiest year ever for graffiti
Next story
Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Just Posted

Vandals sought by Kelowna RCMP, as city sees busiest year ever for graffiti

Three vandals are thought to be tied with more than 600 incidents over the summer

Colorado Avalanche prospect excited for opportunity with West Kelowna Warriors

Matthew Stienman played for Cornell University during the 2019-20 NCAA season

Kelowna man jailed 9 months for possessing up to 12,000 child porn files

Terry Krock also given three year probation, will register as sex offender

Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

John Kinloch raised $3,000 to help animals in need at the BC SPCA

Information sought after hand-built game cart stolen from Kelowna home

A reward of up to $2,000 is on the table for information leading to the recovery of the cart

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Straight from Dehart

European massage therapist relocates to Okanagan

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP seek info on missing Armstrong man

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7

Kamloops man arrested following alleged sex assault, police chase

The suspect had just been released from jail when he allegedly twice assaulted a 25-year-old woman

Most Read