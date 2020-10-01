Items seized from a West Kelowna residence on Sept. 30. (Contributed)

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from West Kelowna residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

The West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna home on Wednesday (Sept. 30) in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers raided the property located in the 2000-block of Last Road, seizing a variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, as well as several imitation firearms.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and a motorhome from the property in relation to the proceeds of crime.

Five individuals were taken into police custody during the search.

However, only one, a 50-year-old male, is expected to go to court on the matter, police said.

READ MORE: Community court returns to Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor
Next story
Here’s what do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today

Just Posted

West Kelowna start-up wins Emmy for virtual production on Red Bull Rampage

XR Media Group won the Outstanding Digital Innovation Award

Six garbage bags of trash removed from Kelowna’s waterfront

Kelowna Yacht Club volunteers took to the shoreline to clean up the environment

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from West Kelowna residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

Community court returns to Kelowna

Goal of community court is to reduce crime by integrating justice, health and social services to address root causes of criminal behaviour

Rotary Clubs of Central Okanagan Blood Drive deemed a success

The Rotary Clubs coordinated the event with Canadian Blood Services

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor

City, groups speak out against racism-promoting flyers spread around town

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sound effects at play for Caravan’s Halloween event

Walk of Terror is returning, with a creepy twist

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two people injured after logging truck rolls over on North Okanagan road

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Lumby-Mabel Lake Road near Birch Road

HODGE: NDP election call raises questions

Columnist Charlie Hodge says NDP leader should have shown more patience

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Most Read