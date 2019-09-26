Keremeos police seized over 500 illegal cannabis plants worth more than $200,000 from a property in Cawston on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)

RCMP seize over 500 cannabis plants worth $200,000 from Similkameen property

Mature cannabis plants were planted outside and in greenhouses

Keremeos police seized over 500 illegal cannabis plants worth more than $200,000 from a property in Cawston on Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP confirmed that local police, with help from Penticton South Okanagan-Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment, executed a search warrant at the location on VLA Road on Sept. 24 at around 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police incident in Cawston

“For this area that’s a fairly large size operation,” Evans said, adding that seizures of this size are not that common in the region anymore.

“We get complaints about some grow operations, some smaller ones, and we look into it and they are authorized and are generally for medical purposes so we don’t take any enforcement action on those and that wasn’t the case on this one,” he added.

READ MORE: Similkameen orchardists file lawsuit over ancestral remains site

One person was at the site at the time of the search but is not in custody, Evans added. The plants were planted outdoors and in a couple greenhouses, he said.

The police investigation is ongoing to determine appropriate charges and who else may be involved.

