Kelowna RCMP believe that the fire set to the black Acura vehicle was deliberately set on July 8. Photo: Kelowna RCMP

RCMP suspect arson after pair of vehicle fires at same Kelowna residence

Two fires destroyed two cars in Rutland in an eight-day span

After two fires were sparked just days apart at a Rutland home, the Kelowna RCMP are extending their investigations.

Police responded to the second vehicle fire on July 8, the same location of a separate car fire just over a week ago at a Kelowna residence in the 800-block of Galbraith Place.

Two vehicle fires at the same location have the RCMP believing the two incidents to be an act of an arsonist and may be related.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP. “Police believe that the flames, which primarily damaged the exterior of the sedan, had spread to the exterior of a nearby carriage house, that was occupied by two individuals at the time.

“RCMP fire investigators have since conducted an examination of the vehicle at the scene and now believe that the fire was deliberately set.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

READ MORE: Southeast Kelowna fire deemed suspicious, 2 cars destroyed

Police are looking for more witnesses from the events to further the RCMP investigation. Witnesses from the incident on July 8 or June 30 are urged to call RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

