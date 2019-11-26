Hundreds of people demonstrating during a climate change rally outside of Kelowna City Hall on Sept. 27 (Connor Trembley- Kelowna Capital News) Hundreds of people demonstrating during a climate change rally outside of Kelowna City Hall on Sept. 27 (Connor Trembley- Kelowna Capital News)

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) board members have decided to delay moving forward with a motion to declare a climate emergency across the Central Okanagan.

The motion was originally put forth by Central Okanagan west regional director Wayne Carson, who said it was created to help protect the region’s economy, ecosystem and community from future impacts of global warming.

READ MORE: School District 23 students attending climate change rally to be marked absent

During the discussion at an RDCO meeting on Monday, board members decided that more information needed to be collected by district staff before further discussions on the declaration could be made.

Councillor Loyal Wooldridge said during the discussion that more research needs to be done before he could support the motion.

“This is about coming up with a (climate) plan that’s made for the region. To declare an emergency without action is like pulling a fire alarm without a fire truck coming,” Wooldridge said.

“I need to see a little more data on this before I could make a decision.”

During the meeting, councillors also said it wouldn’t be appropriate to re-use a climate emergency declaration already brought forward and passed by the City of Nanaimo earlier this year.

In the declaration, the motion asked the district to develop a reserve fund to support energy-efficient infrastructure initiatives and implement a regional action plan to help prevent the earth from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius in the years to come.

District of Lake Country mayor James Baker said some of the resolutions set out in the motion were unrealistic.

“I don’t see us declaring an emergency to climate action … we’re already doing remedial action in our planning,” said Baker.

“You can pass a lot of resolutions but as Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has said, you can’t pass those resolutions if you can’t follow through with them.”

Earlier this year, Basran said Kelowna would not follow the lead of other cities in declaring a climate emergency.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week
Next story
Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Just Posted

Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Stuart Park ice rink to open Sunday

The rink opens Dec. 1 at 6 a.m.

Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week

Environment Canada forecasts a brisk a sunny week in the Okanagan

Okanagan ChristmasFest set to light up Kelowna

The indoor/outdoor Christmas market will return Dec. 12

Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Most Read