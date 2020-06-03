RDCO recognized for flood management project

RDCO chair Gail Given holding the community excellence award given to the district. (Contributed)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has been recognized for its collaborative efforts in the wake of the region’s severe flooding in 2017.

It has received the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability.

In 2018, the district partnered with the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) on a multi-stakeholder committee representing 13 local governments, four First Nations and several local and provincial agencies in the Okanagan to coordinate the Okanagan Flood Collaboration Project.

“This was a fantastic project in the area of flood management,” said RDCO chair Gail Given. “It was an amazing effort by RDCO community services staff along with their partners at the OBWB to bring all the agencies and stakeholders together from up and down the valley, as they were all impacted by flooding and will benefit from the work. The project shows just how much we can all accomplish when we work together.”

