WINE REGION The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s board of directors will consider entering a sister region agreement with the Hérault region of southern France. (Black Press file photo)

RDOS considers agreement with region in southern France

Benefits could include student exchanges, winemaker exchanges and marketing opportunities

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s board of directors will consider entering into a sister region agreement with a wine-producing region in France.

Board chair Karla Kozakevich said she received a letter from a representative of the Hérault region in southern France, asking about entering into an agreement with the community of Naramata, just north of Penticton, on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

Kozakevich suggested the two regions consider a regional twinning agreement.

This agreement could include student exchanges, winemaker exchanges and marketing opportunities between the two regions.

“I want staff to explore the benefits,” Kozakevich said.

The Hérault region of France is a wine-producing region on the Mediterranean Sea.

The region has an area of 6,224 square kilometres and a population of 1.13 million.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen covers 10,412 square kilometres and has a population of 83,022.

At present, some of the communities in the regional district have already entered into sister city agreements with international communities. Penticton has a sister city relationship with Ikeda, Japan while Summerland has a sister city relationship with Toyokoro, Japan, as well as friendship agreements with Kahama, Tanzania and Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba.

