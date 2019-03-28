Batman was seen wandering around Kelowna Saturday night as a police incident was unfolding in Kelowna’s Pandosy area. - Melissa Parent

Readers react to Batman’s offer to help during a Kelowna police incident

Some readers find him hilarious, others foolish when Batman showed up to scene with RCMP

  • Mar. 28, 2019 6:56 a.m.
  • News

When Batman was at the scene of a police incident in downtown Kelowna last weekend, readers were quick to offer their opinions to the Capital News Facebook post “Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected.”

Kimberly Denise Madigan-Goodall: Where’s Robin?

Kimberly Denise Madigan-Goodall: Only in Kelowna

Kylee Sutton-Austin: Tye Webster that’s totally the guy we saw downtown.

Blake Roberts: I’m not sure why people think this is funny. Pretty dumb of the cops to rebuff the Batman. Sure this was a simple takedown but if he leaves the city because they don’t want his help…they will regret it when something serious happens and he decides to live in a Vernon if they appreciate him there. Loyal Wooldridge you are new to council…can you look into this?

Norene Loseth: Great guy! Live next door to him!

Carmen Margetts: Batman needs to step back and stay the fictional character he is as he’s putting people’s lives in danger. Hire him for the parties etc but until he’s wearing an RCMP uniform and can actually fight crime like they are trained to do he is nothing but a menace.

Colleen Charlton: You think an RCMP uniform is gonna help hahaha I’ll take Batman any day.

DanRyan F de Guzman: Batman is exclusively for Gotham, RCMP is for Kelowna.

Michael Yeager: Does Batman drive a Tahoe these days?

Dayleen Vann: He’s awesome.

Teresa Urra: Oh my gosh! I almost died laughing, but I still would of let Batman help out!

James Banks: Hahaha Brampton has a Batman too.

Deborah-Lee Louie: Holy Batman…

Quick Azhell: Does Batman need keys to unlock his truck?

Robyn Brown: I understand the humor, But guns are drawn in an intense situation and now they have someone standing behind the police line distracting officers.

It’s not Saturday Night Live, I’m all for this guy taking pictures at the mall or visiting sick kids in the hospital, But this crosses that line.

Effy Em: Who brings a batarang to a gun fight?

Jeff Bourne: Someone would be that dumb? and think this would be a good idea? Not realizing he could actually get himself killed?

Erin Van Zyderveld: Brynne Ingram I guess this is what’s happening in Canada?

Trevor Renaud: Well the nuts are out.

Susan Rutherford: I prefer Batman to fight the crime in our city, but there is only one of him. Run Batman, run.

Kim Fogarty: That is way too funny.

Doug Illman: He’d be more successful running for mayor. Clean up the streets then! Even a costumed superhero would have more integrity than our present guy!

Lana Turner-Evans: He keeps people calm and can answer questions for the police while they are busy. Best ever. Police should realize this. Less stress for them.

Most Read