Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain Pacific oysters, with a harvest date of July 14, 2019, due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. (AP File Photo)

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain Pacific oysters due to a marine biotoxin which causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The oysters were processed by B.C.-based Union Bay Seafood Ltd. and Intercity Packers Ltd. with a harvest date of July 14, 2019.

They were sold in five dozen packages in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Consumers who purchased the oysters should either return them or throw them out.

No reports of illness have been linked to the product, however, in severe situations paralytic shellfish poisoning can cause difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and even death.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

