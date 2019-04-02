The Reconciliation Pole was raised in 2017 to honour victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system. (UBC)

Reconciliation Pole at UBC vandalized days before second anniversary

The totem pole was raised to honour victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system

The 55-foot totem pole raised at the University of British Columbia to honour victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system was vandalized days before its second anniversary.

The incident was described as a “troubling act of vandalism” in an open letter written by Margaret Moss, director of First Nations House of Learning, and Sheryl Lightfoot, senior advisor to the president on Indigenous Affairs.

READ MORE: Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations victimized by residential schools

Stakes that were holding the the Reconciliation Pole were removed from the ground and inserted into the back of the pole, according to the letter. On Friday, a campus employee reported the vandalism to campus security. The stakes have since been removed and there is no visible damage to the pole.

On Monday, the Reconciliation Pole celebrated its second anniversary. It was carved from a 800-year-old red cedar tree on B.C.’s north coast by a Haida Nation hereditary chief, James Hart.

“This condemnable act profoundly disrespects everything the pole represents, from the voices of the survivors of the schools, the memories of the children who died in them, the hopes of Indigenous peoples, to the honour of all Canadians who are striving to shake free from the darkness of the past to embrace a brighter future together,” the letter stated.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP calls for response to failing invasive species program

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP arrest 95 people after year long investigation

The Downtown Enforcement Unit’s investigation went from April 2018 to March 2019

Public consultation plans announced for Glenmore/Highway 97 intersection

Plans are moving ahead for Lake Country most dangerous intersection

World Autism Awareness Day in the Okanagan

Autism Okanagan has Autism Spectrum Disorder support, programs and events running all year

Can you dig it? Kelowna stresses safe digging this month

April is designated Safe Digging Month in Canada and the U.S.

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

Help wanted to identify man’s remains found in North Shuswap

BC Coroners Service map shows he died in 1995, remains found off Squilax-Anglemont Road

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP calls for response to failing invasive species program

Mel Arnold said report shows federal government neglected duty to protect Canada’s waters

Most Read