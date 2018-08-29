Nuisance mosquitoes typically begin hatching in May.

Recycle old tires in Kelowna to prevent mosquitoes

Mosquitoes breed in unwanted tires

Recycle any old, unused tires that may be a breeding ground for mosquitoes around your property.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and Tire Stewardship B.C. are again joining forces to provide a one-stop tire drop-off event for any old vehicle tires with or without rims.

For the third year in a row the regional district and its Mosquito program contractor Duka Environmental are teaming up with Tire Stewardship B.C. for this free old tire collection event. Last year, residents dropped off more than a thousand old, unwanted tires which helped to curb mosquito breeding habitat. It only takes a few centimeters of water inside any old tires on your property to provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae. By dropping off any unwanted tires, you’ll reduce potential opportunities for mosquitoes to hatch.

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages B.C.’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers purchasing tires are used to pay for transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills.

The event takes place Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

