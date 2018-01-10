The residential user fee for recycling in West Kelowna is going up 15 per cent to $49.74 per quarter.—Image: Black Press

Recycling fees going up for West Kelowna residents

Hike in tipping fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill reason for the increase

The cost of recycling and dealing with solid waste is going up for West Kelowna residents.

City council was expected to approve a staff recommendation to hike the quarterly user fee that residents pay to $49.74 from $42.94 at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The 15 per cent hike is being blamed on an increase the city of West Kelowna says the City of Kelowna has implemented at its Glenmore Landfill. The landfill has become the regional site for waste disposal after the closure of the West Kelowna and Peachland landfills in recent years.

West Kelowna staff say Kelowna implemented a 31 per cent increase in tipping fees as of Jan. 1.

In addition, a review by the Regional District of Central Okanagan of solid waste operations shows the cost to replace residential garbage, recycling and yard waste curbside collection carts has also increased.

“Due to these increased expenditures, the offsetting result is the need to increase user fees to cover these costs,” says a staff report to council.

Currently, West Kelowna’s solid waste and recycling program is user-funded. The fees collected from residents cover all the expenses of the program for the city, says city hall.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
