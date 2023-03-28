Recycling perk coming for Peachland

An Express & Go depot should be up and running in the community by early May

The depot will be located at a parking lot on 2nd Street next to Royal Canadian Legion #69. (District of Peachland/Submitted)

It will soon be more convenient for Peachland residents to drop off their recyclable beverage containers.

An Express & Go depot should be up and running in the community by early May.

The depot will be located at a parking lot on 2nd Street next to Royal Canadian Legion #69. Currently, the nearest recycling centre is 15 kilometres away in West Kelowna.

A staff report to council indicates an agreement is in place for one year to allow suitable time for a pilot, after which time the agreement can be extended or terminated.

Encorp, the company operating the depot, will pay the district an annual $2,000 licensing fee to cover any electrical costs, additional maintenance or snow removal.

Customers place bags of unsorted beverage containers into the depot which are picked up by Encorp staff. Customers are credited through registration on the Return-it website and printed stickers tagged on each bag.

No cash is dispensed from the station. Transactions are completed electronically approximately one week after containers are deposited.

Local charities and non-profits will have the capability to register accounts as well, to allow residents to donate the funds

from their returns.

READ MORE: Pop-up recycle depots back in Lake Country for the summer

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictRecycling