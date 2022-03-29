Regional District Central Okanagan approves 2022-2026 financial plan

Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District board also approved its five-year financial plan

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) board has approved its 2022-2026 financial plan.

The 2022 budget totals just over $59 million. That’s up 2.5 per cent from 2021.

“This year’s budget prioritizes the ongoing support needed for those recovering from last summer’s devastating White Rock Lake wildfire and to bolster the regional emergency management program,” said Loyal Wooldridge, regional board chairperson.

“The Board is advancing the important work of Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenous communities to embed Indigenous wisdom into the organization. Operating costs are responsible, keeping pace with growth and inflation and include some key staffing additions needed to meet service demand from residents.”

Unlike municipalities, the RDCO does not collect taxes directly. It requisitions funds from each local government on behalf of their residents and the province which collects rural property taxes in each electoral area. The RDCO tax increase in 2022 for Kelowna homeowners is $14.34, in Lake Country its’ $17.32, for West Kelowna homeowners the amount is $18.50, and in Peachland it’s $22.96.

Property owners in Central Okanagan East will pay $60.85, and homeowners in Central Okanagan West $35.57.

The Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District (CORHD) board also approved its five-year financial plan. The 2022 budget includes $39.3 million in capital project funding requested by the Interior Health Authority. An increase of $9.5 million, or 41 per cent from 2021.

Read More: RDCO looking to improve poverty in the community

Read More: Regional District of Central Okanagan opens up lines of communication

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictFinancetaxes