Relief from smoky skies predicted for Okanagan

It seems we won’t be rid of the smoke looming over Kelowna until tomorrow at 3 p.m.

In the morning, there will be some smoke still hanging over Kelowna the majority of which, is coming from Washington State, Snowy Mountain and Placer Mountain.

If you are travelling to Alberta tomorrow, you will be taking the smoke with you as it moves east across the country.

The current air quality for today is a moderate health risk, BC Air Quality cautions residents to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activity if experiencing any symptoms. Children, elderly or those with prior heath conditions should take precautions.

Tomorrow’s air quality is forecasted at a low health risk.

