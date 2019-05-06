Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Police in Calgary believe they have found the bodies of a missing woman and toddler who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The suspected remains of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, were found about 4 a.m. Monday in a heavily wooded part of Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

READ MORE: Mother, daughter missing: Calgary police say suspect may have burned evidence

“To protect the integrity of this investigation and future court proceedings, we are unable to release details about what lead to the discovery of the bodies,” police said in a news release.

They said officers rearrested a man they briefly took into custody two weeks ago, but are not identifying him until charges are laid. That was expected to happen later Monday or Tuesday.

Robert Leeming, 34, previously told media outlets that he was the one police questioned and that Lovett and the child lived in his southeast Calgary home.

He has said he is innocent.

Autopsies were to begin Monday, but the cause of death was not expected to be released.

Lovett and the girl were last seen April 16. Police said an online purchase from Lovett’s account was made two days later, but they don’t know if she’s the one who made it.

The pair were reported missing after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

“Our lives have been devastated and our hearts are heavy,” the Lovett family said in a statement released by police.

“We are trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened to our loved ones.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers
Next story
Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Just Posted

Kelowna wants to grow slightly in size

City wants to add land adjacent to the airport into its boundary

Peachland Pier grand opening scheduled

The grand opening ceremony will take place May 11

Fire crews battle small Peachland grass fire

Fire crews responded quickly to grass fire on McKinnon Road

Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildfire risk reduction grants in Kamloops Fire Centre

Late Company to be showcased at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts

The play will run May 14 to 17

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Financial – and Okanagan – institution leaving downtown

RBC has been located in downtown Vernon for more than 100 years but is moving come September

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

North Okanagan fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Most Read