Remembrance Day hours announced for City of Kelowna

95-year-old Rev. Dick Fletcher, a WWII veteran with the Royal Canadian Navy, lays down a wreath at the cross of the Unknown Soldier during the Field of Crosses Remembrance Day tribute’s opening ceremony at Kelowna’s City Park on Nov. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna’s city hall will be closed on Nov. 11 as staff observe Remembrance Day.

Due to health and safety reasons, the annual Remembrance Day parade held in downtown Kelowna and Rutland will not be taking place. In lieu of a public speech, Mayor Colin Basran instead has a video message about the day and in support of the poppy campaign.

“This is the 100th year of the poppy, serving as a symbol of remembrance to our veterans in Canada,” he said.

“More than 170,000 Canadians have died in wars since 1812. They fought for different causes at different times throughout history but the underlying motivation for those who continue to serve our country is to uphold our democracy and to protect human rights around the world.”

The Glenmore Landfill will be open during regular hours (7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.). The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Thursday, but the cemetery will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11.

If you have a report to submit, a payment to make or a request, the city’s online services will still be available.

