Kelowna’s rental prices increased by over 20 percent over the last year (File photo)

Kelowna’s rental prices increased by over 20 percent over the last year (File photo)

Rent in Kelowna has increased more than any other city in Canada

Zumper’s annual report ranked Kelowna as the fourth most expensive city in Canada

The price of rent in Kelowna has increased more than any other major city in Canada this year.

“Kelowna remains a highly desirable place to live with a strong demand for housing, and this demand was reflected in home prices and rental rate increases in 2021,” said Arlene Janousek, Kelowna city planner.

Zumper’s annual report analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings last month to examine median rent prices across the 23 largest cities in the country.

The price of a one-bedroom increased by 21.6 percent and the rent of a two-bedroom place in Kelowna is up by 23.6 percent since May 2021.

According to Zumper, Kelowna was ranked as the fourth most expensive rental market in the nation last month with the prices of one and two-bedrooms at $1,800 and $2,200 on average, respectively.

Janousek said that 2021 saw low rental vacancy at 0.6 percent, indicating there is more demand for rental units than currently available. The city plans to build 3,300 rental units this year to meet the high demand.

Learn more about the cost of living in Canada at zumper.ca.

READ MORE: High housing demand likely to persist, Kelowna council hears

READ MORE: Courtyard next to Kelowna Gospel Mission sold to city

READ MORE: Worry, buyer’s remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

affordable housingCity of KelownaHousing MarketRental accommodationrental marketRentals

Previous story
Injured woman rescued by boat in Naramata
Next story
B.C. man gets 138 days in jail for catalytic converter thefts

Just Posted

Areas affected by outage. (BC Hydro)
Fallen trees cut power to Peachland, Summerland residents

Banksy, Grannies, 2006, silkscreen on paper, 18.5 x 26.5 in. Courtesy of Paul and Tracy Mitchell collection (Banksy/Kelowna Art Gallery)
Banksy and Warhol on display at Kelowna Art Gallery

It’s going to take a while for supply to catch up with demand: Brendon Ogmundson, Chief Economist for BC Real Estate Association. (File photo)
Big drop in housing sales predicted for Central Okanagan

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, on Sept. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ceremony planned for anniversary of Kamloops 215 discovery