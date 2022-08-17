(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

It’s the second time the store has been broken into this year

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way has been broken into again.

The owners arrived to open their store Wednesday morning (Aug. 17) to find their front door smashed in. It’s the second time the business has been broken into this year. The first occurred on March 21. The business was also broken into in December 2020.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the store and what time the event took place. The owners were not immediately available for comment.

RCMP is investigating.

READ MORE: Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for Central and South Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP looking for man from hit and run with school bus

(Photo - Google Maps)
Morning commute affected by crash in Lake Country

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hippopotamus Milk