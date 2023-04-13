Replacement for Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre could have affordable housing

An updated PRC functional plan is going to council April 17

The redevelopment of PRC has been a priority for the city for more than a decade. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A redeveloped Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) could include a top Kelowna council priority – affordable housing.

Staff will consider a demonstration affordable housing project on the PRC site as part of the design process.

An updated PRC functional plan is going to council April 17.

“The recommended format for the housing units will be made in coordination with potential government funding partners.

Staff will seek council endorsement of the housing unit format, location, and operating model as the detailed site design is finalized.”

The redevelopment of PRC has been a priority for the city for more than a decade.

Plans include a triple gym complex, walking/running tracks, a 25-metre pool, as well as leisure and warm/cold plunge pools, and sauna/steam rooms.

General program space will feature youth and children zones, childcare and a kitchen.

The city recently received more than $26 million dollars from the Growing Communities Fund. Staff recommends that council put aside 50 per cent of that amount to reduce the debt servicing impacts of the PRC replacement.

The total cost for the project is expected to be approximately $150 million.

READ MORE: ‘Chasing each other with sticks’: Alleged altercation breaks out at Kelowna Tim Hortons

READ MORE: Pay, unpredictability top concerns for B.C. ride-hail and food delivery workers: report

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaRecreation