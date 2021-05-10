Replica guns, drugs seized from Kelowna home

Three people arrested, later released without charges

The Kelowna RCMP seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property after searching a home last week.

On Thursday (May 6), Mounties executed a search warrant at a house in the 1000-block of Clement Avenue in regards to a drug trafficking investigation.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, and fentanyl,” stated Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“They also seized a large amount of Canadian currency, several replica guns, prohibited weapons, and stolen property.”

Three people were arrested at the scene without incident. They were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP said the matter will be submitted to federal prosecutors for charge consideration.

