(File photo)

(File photo)

Reported engine fire on plane arriving at Kelowna International Airport

80 people on board

Reports of an arriving airplane with an engine on fire to Kelowna International Airport has emergency crews from Kelowna and Lake Country preparing for its arrival.

There are reportedly 80 people on board, and the commercial plane is carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

Emergency vehicles are staged in the cargo area.

A Capital News reporter is heading to the scene. More to come.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stranger in white truck going door-to-door asking for water samples in Keremeos
Next story
Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills three, injures four backcountry skiers

Just Posted

(File photo)
Reported engine fire on plane arriving at Kelowna International Airport

Swinging with the Stars raised more than $535,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association on Saturday night, Feb. 25 at the Delta Hotel in downtown Kelowna. (Swinging with the Stars - Central Okanagan/Facebook/Voth Photography)
Hospice Association waltzes into major cash at Swinging with the Stars in Kelowna

David Lindsay (right) and two of his supporters outside the Kelowna Courthouse on March. 1. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘I will arrest you’: Kelowna protestor charged with assault told not to enter Interior Health

(rew.ca photo)
Regional district switch for North Westside residents still up in the air