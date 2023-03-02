Reported engine fire on plane arriving at Kelowna International Airport

Reports of an arriving airplane with an engine on fire to Kelowna International Airport has emergency crews from Kelowna and Lake Country preparing for its arrival.

There are reportedly 80 people on board, and the commercial plane is carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

Emergency vehicles are staged in the cargo area.

A Capital News reporter is heading to the scene. More to come.

